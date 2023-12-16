The Georgia State Panthers (4-5) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the BYU Cougars (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM BYU (-24.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel BYU (-24.5) 149.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Georgia State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

BYU has covered seven times in nine chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Cougars' nine games this season have hit the over.

