The BYU Cougars (7-0) will play the Georgia State Panthers (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Players to Watch

  • Spencer Johnson: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaxson Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 11.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Richie Saunders: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

  • Johnson: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Knell: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Waterman: 11.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Saunders: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank
6th 91.3 Points Scored 77.6 126th
10th 59.6 Points Allowed 78.4 319th
5th 41.9 Rebounds 32.4 220th
33rd 11.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 82nd
1st 12.7 3pt Made 6.7 247th
3rd 21.9 Assists 11.9 263rd
90th 10.6 Turnovers 10.0 57th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.