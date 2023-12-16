Georgia State vs. BYU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (7-0) will play the Georgia State Panthers (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Spencer Johnson: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 11.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
Georgia State vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|6th
|91.3
|Points Scored
|77.6
|126th
|10th
|59.6
|Points Allowed
|78.4
|319th
|5th
|41.9
|Rebounds
|32.4
|220th
|33rd
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|82nd
|1st
|12.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|247th
|3rd
|21.9
|Assists
|11.9
|263rd
|90th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.0
|57th
