The Clemson Tigers (6-4) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Georgia State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 68.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Georgia State is 3-0.

Clemson is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 68.4 points.

The Tigers put up 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Panthers allow.

When Clemson scores more than 62.3 points, it is 6-2.

Georgia State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

The Tigers are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (38.6%).

The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Tigers allow.

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.1 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.8 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

Georgia State Schedule