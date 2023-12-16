Saturday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) at 1:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 win for Georgia, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Yellow Jackets' last game on Sunday ended in a 94-70 victory over Georgia State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 70, Georgia Tech 65

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Yellow Jackets claimed their signature win of the season, a 78-75 victory over the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 90), according to our computer rankings.

Georgia Tech has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Georgia Tech has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 90) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 196) on November 24

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 241) on November 6

73-60 at home over Mercer (No. 243) on December 5

94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 255) on December 10

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kayla Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG% Ines Noguero: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Rusne Augustinaite: 12.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)

12.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.9 PTS, 62.9 FG%

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (posting 73.8 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and giving up 61.2 per contest, 129th in college basketball) and have a +126 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.