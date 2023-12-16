How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets' 73.8 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 62.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.
- Georgia has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
- The 73 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.8 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.2).
- Georgia has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 73 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede to opponents (37%).
- The Yellow Jackets' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.3 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Kayla Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%
- Ines Noguero: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)
- D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.9 PTS, 62.9 FG%
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 80-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mercer
|W 73-60
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Georgia State
|W 94-70
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
