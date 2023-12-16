The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets' 73.8 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 62.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.
  • Georgia has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The 73 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.8 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.2).
  • Georgia has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
  • Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 73 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede to opponents (37%).
  • The Yellow Jackets' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.3 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Tonie Morgan: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Kayla Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%
  • Ines Noguero: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
  • Rusne Augustinaite: 12.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)
  • D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.9 PTS, 62.9 FG%

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Nebraska L 80-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/5/2023 Mercer W 73-60 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/10/2023 Georgia State W 94-70 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

