What are Georgia Tech's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

How Georgia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 1-0 NR NR 149

Georgia Tech's best wins

Against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils on December 2, Georgia Tech picked up its signature win of the season, a 72-68 home victory. Baye Ndongo amassed a team-high 21 points with five rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Duke.

Next best wins

67-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 37/RPI) on November 28

82-81 over Penn State (No. 242/RPI) on December 16

88-85 at home over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on November 9

70-49 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 9

84-62 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on November 6

Georgia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Georgia Tech has been handed the 108th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Yellow Jackets have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Georgia Tech's 20 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia Tech's next game

Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

UMass Minutemen vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2

