Georgia vs. High Point December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) will play the High Point Panthers (6-3) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
Georgia vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
Georgia vs. High Point Stat Comparison
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|246th
|71.6
|Points Scored
|89.8
|10th
|175th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|259th
|186th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|40.7
|9th
|272nd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|26th
|148th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|10.1
|19th
|311th
|10.9
|Assists
|13.6
|161st
|157th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|95th
