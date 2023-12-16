Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Hall County, Georgia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mill Creek High School at Lakeview Academy
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 16
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks County High School at Lakeview Academy
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 16
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
