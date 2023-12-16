Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Harris County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester High School at Harris County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Hamilton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
