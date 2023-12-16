The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Kennesaw State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Owls are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 313th.

The Owls' 85.5 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Blue Hose give up.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Kennesaw State is 7-2.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kennesaw State averages 90.3 points per game. Away, it averages 79.8.

At home, the Owls concede 63.5 points per game. Away, they concede 86.8.

Kennesaw State drains more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than away (9.3). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (31.1%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule