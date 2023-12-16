The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian matchup in this article.

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline BetMGM Kennesaw State (-5.5) 158.5 -225 +175 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kennesaw State (-5.5) 159.5 -230 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, seven out of the Owls' eight games have hit the over.

Presbyterian has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this year, five out of the Blue Hose's nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

