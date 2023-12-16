Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Marquis Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Samage Teel: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jonah Pierce: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|135th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|86.5
|17th
|182nd
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|302nd
|194th
|33.0
|Rebounds
|40.3
|11th
|312th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.9
|19th
|225th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.1
|58th
|98th
|14.8
|Assists
|16.5
|44th
|176th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|180th
