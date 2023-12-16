There is high school basketball action in Lowndes County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Lowndes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valdosta High School at Tift County High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 16

7:25 PM ET on December 16 Location: Tifton, GA

Tifton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Christian Academy at Brooks County High School