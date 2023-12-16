Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lowndes County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Lowndes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valdosta High School at Tift County High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Tifton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Christian Academy at Brooks County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Quitman, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
