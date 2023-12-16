2024 NCAA Bracketology: Mercer March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Mercer be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Mercer's full tournament resume.
How Mercer ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|257
Mercer's best wins
Against the Georgia State Panthers on December 9, Mercer secured its signature win of the season, which was a 64-60 home victory. The leading point-getter against Georgia State was Jake Davis, who compiled 26 points with eight rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 60-59 over Tennessee State (No. 276/RPI) on November 24
- 70-65 at home over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on December 16
- 66-61 on the road over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 9
Mercer's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Mercer has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Mercer has been handed the 270th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Bears have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Mercer has 21 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Mercer's next game
- Matchup: Mercer Bears vs. Queens Royals
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
