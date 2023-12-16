The Mercer Bears (3-6) are favored by 1.5 points against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 132.5 for the matchup.

Mercer vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 132.5

Mercer Betting Records & Stats

Mercer's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 132.5 points five times.

The average point total in Mercer's outings this year is 138, 5.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bears' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

This season, Mercer has won one out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Bears have played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from Mercer, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Mercer vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 5 62.5% 64.9 133.8 73.1 147.9 137.3 FGCU 6 66.7% 68.9 133.8 74.8 147.9 142.4

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears put up 64.9 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 74.8 the Eagles allow.

Mercer vs. FGCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 3-5-0 0-3 5-3-0 FGCU 2-7-0 2-4 3-6-0

Mercer vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mercer FGCU 7-7 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 6-9 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

