Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Murray County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Murray County, Georgia, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Murray County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gilmer High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.