The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) play the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.

The Wildcats record just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons allow (78.6).

Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, DePaul has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 275th.

The Blue Demons put up just 4.1 more points per game (71) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).

When DePaul allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 2-2.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.5).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in away games (68.4).

When it comes to total threes made, Northwestern performed better at home last year, averaging 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.1% mark away from home.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.

At home, the Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.4.

Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer trifectas on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/13/2023 Chicago State L 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center 12/29/2023 Jackson State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

DePaul Upcoming Schedule