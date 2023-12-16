Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Screven County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Screven County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Screven County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Screven County High School at Southeast Bulloch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Brooklet, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.