Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Seminole County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bainbridge High School at Seminole County Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Donalsonville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
