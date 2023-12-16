For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tyler Motte a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Motte scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Motte averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Motte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 8:54 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:37 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:29 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

