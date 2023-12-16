Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Looking to wager on Hedman's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Victor Hedman vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Hedman has averaged 22:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Hedman has a goal in five games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hedman has a point in 18 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points seven times.

Hedman has an assist in 17 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Hedman goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hedman Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 2 27 Points 1 5 Goals 0 22 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.