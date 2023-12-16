Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Walker County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeland High School at Southeast Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.