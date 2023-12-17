Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly ACC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Duke
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +275
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: W 89-68 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: Baylor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. North Carolina
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +300
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 87-83 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Clemson
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +450
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 79-77 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: Queens
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Virginia
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +550
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: W 56-54 vs Northeastern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: W 86-50 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
6. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: W 73-51 vs Vermont
Next Game
- Opponent: American
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
7. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 83-59 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Syracuse
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 83-63 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: Niagara
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
9. NC State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: L 79-70 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Louis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
10. Boston College
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: W 86-80 vs St. John's
Next Game
- Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
11. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win ACC: +600
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: W 84-77 vs La Salle
Next Game
- Opponent: Stonehill
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Florida State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win ACC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 68-57 vs SMU
Next Game
- Opponent: North Florida
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: W 82-81 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Louisville
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: W 85-63 vs Pepperdine
Next Game
- Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
15. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: L 72-68 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Opponent: Citadel
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
