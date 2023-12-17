The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are set to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Desmond Ridder hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridder has 195 rushing yards on 46 attempts (16.3 yards per carry), and five touchdowns.

Ridder has reached the end zone on the ground in five games this season.

Desmond Ridder Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 19 31 191 1 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Texans 28 37 329 1 0 4 10 1 Week 6 Commanders 28 47 307 2 3 2 18 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 19 25 250 0 0 6 38 1 Week 8 @Titans 8 12 71 0 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 6 39 0 0 3 11 1 Week 12 Saints 13 21 168 1 2 7 30 0 Week 13 @Jets 12 27 121 1 0 3 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 26 40 347 1 1 4 15 1

