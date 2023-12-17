In Week 15 action at Bank of America Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Carolina Panthers defense and Sam Franklin Jr.. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Atlanta receivers versus the Panthers' pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 89.4 7.5 37 104 7.18

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Drake London vs. Sam Franklin Jr. Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London's team-leading 745 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 84 targets) with two touchdowns.

In the air, Atlanta is 21st in passing yards in the NFL with 2,659, or 204.5 per game.

The Falcons score just 19.3 points per game, 24th in the league.

Atlanta is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 31.5 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Falcons are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 43 total red-zone pass attempts (39.8% red-zone pass rate).

Sam Franklin Jr. & the Panthers' Defense

Sam Franklin Jr. has a team-leading one interception to go along with 23 tackles and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by giving up 175.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.0 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this year, the Panthers have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by surrendering 26.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth in the NFL with 298.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Carolina has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake London vs. Sam Franklin Jr. Advanced Stats

Drake London Sam Franklin Jr. Rec. Targets 84 16 Def. Targets Receptions 56 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 745 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.1 2.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 172 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.