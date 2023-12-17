Kennesaw State vs. Belmont December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) face the Belmont Bruins (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Kennesaw State vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyndall Golden: 3.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Carly Hooks: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keyarah Berry: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Sophia Rueppell: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Belmont Players to Watch
