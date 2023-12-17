The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) will try to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the Mercer Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hawkins Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.

Jacksonville has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Mercer is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.

The Bears average 13.2 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Dolphins allow (74.0).

Jacksonville is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 60.8 points.

The Bears are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 6.2% lower than the Dolphins allow to opponents (42.1%).

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

12.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Deja Williams: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)

9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77) Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Schedule