The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) will try to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the Mercer Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hawkins Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

  • The Dolphins put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.
  • Jacksonville has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • Mercer is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Bears average 13.2 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Dolphins allow (74.0).
  • Jacksonville is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 60.8 points.
  • The Bears are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 6.2% lower than the Dolphins allow to opponents (42.1%).

Mercer Leaders

  • Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG%
  • Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)
  • Deja Williams: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)
  • Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Austin Peay W 78-75 Hawkins Arena
12/5/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 73-60 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ N.C. A&T W 55-52 Corbett Sports Center
12/17/2023 Jacksonville - Hawkins Arena
12/21/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Hawkins Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.