Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SoCon Power Rankings

1. Chattanooga Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-1

11-1 | 25-1 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: W 52-44 vs Eastern Kentucky Next Game Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 2. East Tennessee State Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-7

9-3 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 54-39 vs Campbell Next Game Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 3. Samford Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-11

7-4 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: L 68-54 vs Arkansas Next Game Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 4. UNC Greensboro Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 15-10

8-3 | 15-10 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 66-55 vs North Carolina Central Next Game Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate

@ South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18 5. Wofford Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 11-13

7-4 | 11-13 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 71-70 vs Virginia Next Game Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 6. Mercer Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 74-63 vs Jacksonville Next Game Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 7. Furman Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-18

7-6 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 75-45 vs Kentucky Next Game Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 8. Western Carolina Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-25

2-9 | 1-25 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: L 96-36 vs North Carolina Next Game Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

