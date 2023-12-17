Tyler Allgeier will be facing the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Allgeier has accumulated 532 yards after 152 attempts (40.9 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Allgeier has tacked on 12 receptions for 83 yards, good for 6.4 yards per game.

Allgeier vs. the Panthers

Allgeier vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 44.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 44.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has allowed 16 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Panthers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The 123 rushing yards per game yielded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

So far this year, the Panthers have allowed 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL teams.

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (46.2%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Falcons have passed 49.9% of the time and run 50.1% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 36.9% of his team's 412 rushing attempts this season (152).

Allgeier has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has three total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 30 red zone carries for 46.2% of the team share (his team runs on 60.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -9 YDS / 0 TDs

