Van Jefferson has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers give up 175.4 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

This season Jefferson has 14 grabs (on 31 targets) for 164 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per game.

Jefferson vs. the Panthers

Jefferson vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Carolina has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 175.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Panthers' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of eight games this season.

He has averaged 5.3 yards per target (164 yards on 31 targets).

Jefferson, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

