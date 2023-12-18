Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Forsyth County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fideles Christian School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
