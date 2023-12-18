Hawks vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
The Detroit Pistons (2-24) travel to face the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) after dropping 11 road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pistons matchup.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-10.5)
|242.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-10.5)
|244
|-550
|+410
Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info
|Hawks vs Pistons Injury Report
|Hawks vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Pistons Prediction
Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Hawks have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 122.4 points per game (fourth in the league) and giving up 122.7 (28th in the NBA).
- The Pistons' -315 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.3 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 120.4 per contest (25th in league).
- The teams average 230.7 points per game combined, 11.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 243.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Atlanta has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Detroit has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|32.5
|-120
|28.0
|Dejounte Murray
|21.5
|-125
|20.0
|Clint Capela
|14.5
|+105
|11.5
Hawks and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+12500
|+5000
|-
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
