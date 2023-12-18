Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marion County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Buena Vista, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
