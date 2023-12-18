Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Murray County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Murray County, Georgia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Murray County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McMinn County High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
