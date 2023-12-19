Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bacon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Bacon County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bacon County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bacon County High School at Brantley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Nahunta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.