Tuesday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) at Enmarket Arena has a projected final score of 74-71 based on our computer prediction, with FGCU coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia Venue: Enmarket Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Southern vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 74, Georgia Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-3.2)

FGCU (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Georgia Southern is 3-7-0 against the spread, while FGCU's ATS record this season is 2-8-0. The Georgia Southern Eagles are 5-5-0 and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

The Georgia Southern Eagles' -152 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.7 points per game (312th in college basketball) while allowing 81.5 per outing (349th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game Georgia Southern averages rank 278th in college basketball, and are 8.2 fewer than the 42.3 its opponents record per contest.

Georgia Southern makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.9 on average.

The Georgia Southern Eagles' 85.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 330th in college basketball, and the 102.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 352nd in college basketball.

Georgia Southern loses the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 14.1 (328th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.