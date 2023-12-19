The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Georgia Southern Eagles' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Georgia Southern has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.

The Georgia Southern Eagles are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles sit at 151st.

The Georgia Southern Eagles' 67.7 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 74.4 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 74.4 points, Georgia Southern is 0-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.6.

At home, the Georgia Southern Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.2.

Georgia Southern made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule