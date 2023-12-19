The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) play the Hampton Pirates (0-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia Southern vs. Hampton Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Terren Ward: 21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Simone James: 12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Eden Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton Players to Watch

Ward: 21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK James: 12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.