Tuesday's contest features the Queens Royals (6-6) and the Mercer Bears (4-6) matching up at Hawkins Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-73 victory for Queens according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Mercer vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

Mercer vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens 74, Mercer 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Queens (-0.5)

Queens (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Mercer has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Queens, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Bears have hit the over in six games, while Royals games have gone over five times.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears are being outscored by 6.9 points per game with a -69 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.4 points per game (337th in college basketball) and allow 72.3 per contest (214th in college basketball).

Mercer records 32.2 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 33.9 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Mercer connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (217th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

The Bears average 88.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (290th in college basketball), and allow 98.3 points per 100 possessions (329th in college basketball).

Mercer forces 12.2 turnovers per game (179th in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (166th in college basketball play).

