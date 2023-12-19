Mercer vs. Queens: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Queens Royals (6-6) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Mercer Bears (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercer vs. Queens matchup.
Mercer vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mercer vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercer Moneyline
|Queens Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mercer (-1.5)
|148.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Mercer (-1.5)
|148.5
|-125
|+104
Mercer vs. Queens Betting Trends
- Mercer has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bears games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.
- Queens has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Royals games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this year.
