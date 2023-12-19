Mercer vs. Queens December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (2-5) face the Queens Royals (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Mercer vs. Queens Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mercer Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 13.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Jake Davis: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Queens Players to Watch
- McCreary: 13.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Davis: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ngumezi: 7.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Carmody: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Quinones: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mercer vs. Queens Stat Comparison
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|330th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|79.3
|93rd
|240th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|78.8
|326th
|353rd
|26.7
|Rebounds
|35.8
|72nd
|289th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|48th
|228th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.6
|31st
|239th
|12.4
|Assists
|15.1
|88th
|163rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.