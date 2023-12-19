Nikita Kucherov will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Kucherov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 21:04 on the ice per game.

Kucherov has a goal in 13 games this year out of 31 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 24 of 31 games this year, Kucherov has recorded a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

In 21 of 31 games this season, Kucherov has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 71.4% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 3 52 Points 4 20 Goals 0 32 Assists 4

