Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Stamkos' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 16:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -14.

Stamkos has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Stamkos has a point in 20 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points eight times.

Stamkos has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 29 Games 3 31 Points 3 15 Goals 0 16 Assists 3

