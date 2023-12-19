Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Troup County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Troup County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeview Academy at LaGrange High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 19
  • Location: Carrollton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.