ACC squads are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Washington Huskies playing the Louisville Cardinals.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Georgia Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network X Alabama State Hornets at Florida State Seminoles 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network Extra NC State Wolfpack at Old Dominion Monarchs 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Boston College Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network X Jackson State Tigers at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network Extra Toledo Rockets at Duke Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network X Washington Huskies at Louisville Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Louisville Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!