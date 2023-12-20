Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Bibb County, Georgia today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Fellowship Christian Academy at Pinewood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tiftarea Academy at Stratford Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citizens Christian Academy at First Presbyterian Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
