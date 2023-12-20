Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Evans County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Evans County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Evans County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Fellowship Christian Academy at Pinewood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.