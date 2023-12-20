The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 214th.

The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are just two more points than the Mountaineers allow (69.5).

Georgia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (81.5).

In home games, Georgia made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than in road games (6.9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in away games (31.3%).

Georgia Upcoming Schedule