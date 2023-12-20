How to Watch Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game airs on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 214th.
- The 71.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are just two more points than the Mountaineers allow (69.5).
- Georgia has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (81.5).
- In home games, Georgia made 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than in road games (6.9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in away games (31.3%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|W 80-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|W 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
