The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's matchup.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends

Georgia has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' eight games have hit the over.

Mount St. Mary's has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Mountaineers' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Georgia much higher (76th in the country) than the computer rankings do (88th).

The Bulldogs' national championship odds have decreased from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

