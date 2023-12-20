The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 58.1 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 60.5 the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

Georgia Tech has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.1 points.

The Yellow Jackets put up 72.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 66.4 the Spartans allow.

When Georgia Tech scores more than 66.4 points, it is 6-1.

South Carolina Upstate is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 44.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.

The Spartans shoot 40% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets allow.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

12.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Ines Noguero: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)

7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46) Kara Dunn: 14.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Georgia Tech Schedule